indiana coronavirus

Coronavirus in Indiana: 336 New COVID Cases, 30 Additional Deaths, 17K Vaccinations

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Health officials in Indiana on Saturday reported 336 new cases of coronavirus and 30 additional deaths, as well as more than 17,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 749,097 since the pandemic began, with 13,324 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 419 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Over the last 24 hours, 19,323 tests have been conducted, 3,554 of those on new residents, with the total number of tests conducted at more than 10.6 million.

Local

Old Town 55 mins ago

Old Town Art Fair Returns to Chicago This Weekend After Last Summer's Closure

Six Flags 1 hour ago

Do You Have to Wear a Mask at Six Flags?

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate on all tests dropped to 3%. Among unique individuals tested, the positivity rate also dropped to 6.9%, according to officials.

Over the last 24 hours, 17,180 new vaccine doses were administered in the state, with 12,064 of those individuals now fully vaccinated against the virus, officials said. In all, more than 5.3 million doses of the COVID vaccines have now been administered in Indiana, with more than 2.6 million Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 541 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday night, officials said. Approximately 5.6% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients, while 1.9% of the state’s ventilators are being used by those patients.

This article tagged under:

indiana coronavirusCoronavirus Indianaindiana covidcoronavirus indiana casesCoronavirus Indiana Vaccines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us