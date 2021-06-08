indiana coronavirus

Coronavirus in Indiana: 302 New COVID Cases, 10 Additional Deaths, 17K Vaccinations

More than 5.2 million doses of the COVID vaccines have now been administered in Indiana, with more than 2.6 million Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against the virus

Health officials in Indiana on Tuesday reported 302 new cases of coronavirus and 10 additional deaths, as well as more than 17,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 747,447 since the pandemic began, with 13,278 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 418 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

Over the last 24 hours, 11,235 tests have been conducted, 2,338 of those on new residents, with the total number of tests conducted at more than 10.5 million.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate on all tests dropped to 3.6%. Among unique individuals tested, the positivity rate also dropped to 7.7%, according to officials.

Over the last 24 hours, 17,455 new vaccine doses were administered in the state, with 12,568 of those individuals now fully vaccinated against the virus, officials said. In all, more than 5.2 million doses of the COVID vaccines have now been administered in Indiana, with more than 2.6 million Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 614 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday night, officials said. Approximately 5.6% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients, while 2.1% of the state’s ventilators are being used by those patients.

