Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,494 New Cases, 8 Additional Deaths, 57K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Friday reported 1,494 new cases of coronavirus and eight additional deaths, along with more than 57,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 720,425 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 12,921 with another 411 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 37,879 new tests have been administered, 5,908 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.7 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.4% on all tests from the day before and increased slightly to 12.2% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 920 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, an increase from the day before. Earlier this week, the state reached its highest level of hospitalizations since mid-February, with 955 patients in hospitals after a weekslong upward trend since late March.

Currently, 8.4% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.5% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 57,465 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 43,800 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,229,104 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 1,884,466 individuals fully vaccinated, health officials say.