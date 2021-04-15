Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,408 New Cases, 7 Additional Deaths, 69K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 1,408 new cases of coronavirus and seven additional deaths, along with more than 69,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 703,345 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Thursday lifted the death toll to 12,789, with another 405 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 41,182 new tests have been administered to state residents, bringing the statewide total to over 9.3 million during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate increased to 5% on all tests and rose to 13.3% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 833 residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, slightly less than the day before but still higher than the state's low point in early March.

Currently, 8.6% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.6% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 69,330 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said. That includes 32,126 second doses and 351 single-dose shots (before the state paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine based on federal regulators' recommendation) for a total of 32,464 new fully vaccinated individuals.

There were 36,853 first doses of the two-dose vaccines administered as well. A total of 3,588,808 doses of the vaccines have been administered, with 1,497,753 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.