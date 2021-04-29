Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,406 New Cases, 11 Additional Deaths, 57K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 1,406 new cases of coronavirus and 11 additional deaths, along with more than 57,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 718,948 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 12,913, with another 411 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 38,752 new tests have been administered, 6,007 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.7 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate stayed at 4.5% on all tests from the day before and dipped slightly to 12% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 890 residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, a drop from the day before, which was the state's highest level since mid-February after a weekslong upward trend since late March.

Currently, 7.8% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.6% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 57,539 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 41,920 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,171,765 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 1,840,696 individuals fully vaccinated, health officials say.