Coronavirus in Indiana: 140 New COVID Cases, 2 Additional Deaths, 14K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 140 new cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths, as well as more than 14,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 749,532 total cases since the pandemic began, with 13,326 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 420 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

Over the last 24 hours, 5,296 tests have been conducted, 1,559 of those on new residents, with the total number of tests conducted at more than 10.6 million.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate on all tests was 2.8%. Among unique individuals tested, the positivity rate was 6.9%, according to officials.

Over the last 24 hours, 14,012 new vaccine doses were administered in the state, with 10,422 of those individuals now fully vaccinated against the virus, officials said. In all, more than 5.3 million doses of the COVID vaccines have now been administered in Indiana, with more than 2.6 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 497 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Sunday night, officials said. Approximately 5.9% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients, while 1.8% of the state’s ventilators are being used by COVID patients.