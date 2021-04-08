Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,397 New Cases, 16 Additional Deaths, 76K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 1,397 new cases of coronavirus and 16 additional deaths, along with more than 76,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the 1,397 new cases recorded bring the state to 694,836 cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Wednesday lifted the death toll to 12,710, with another 404 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Over the last 24 hours, 37,071 new tests have been administered to state residents, bringing the statewide total to 9,114,851 during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate rose to 4.6% on all tests and 12% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations continued to increase, with 795 Indiana residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday night. That number is the highest it has been since February, according to ISDH data.

Currently, 6.6% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.2% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients. Both marked increases from the previous day.

A total of 76,558 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 45,853 first doses, 26,088 second doses and 4,617 single doses given.

That means more than 30,000 people in Indiana became fully vaccinated in the past day, lifting the number of fully vaccinated people to 1,321,786. A total of 3,195,357 doses have been administered across the state.

The latest numbers came as Indiana continues to move forward with loosening COVID restrictions. The state’s mask mandate was lifted beginning Tuesday, while the state transferred several key elements of the COVID response to local health departments, including formulating occupancy limits for businesses during the pandemic.