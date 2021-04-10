Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,380 New Cases, 7 Additional Deaths, 65K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Saturday reported 1,380 new cases of coronavirus and seven additional deaths, along with more than 73,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the 1,380 new cases recorded bring the state to 697,533 cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Saturday lifted the death toll to 12,733, with another 405 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 34,833 new tests have been administered to state residents, bringing the statewide total to 9,187,249 during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate rose to 4.8% on all tests and 12.4% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly in the last day, with 870 Indiana residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday night. Saturday's number of 870 was the highest it has been since February, according to ISDH data.

Currently, 7.3% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.3% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 65,361 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 38,286 first doses, 21,074 second doses and 6,001 single doses given.

That means more than 27,000 people in Indiana became fully vaccinated in the past day, lifting the number of fully vaccinated people to 1,379,399. A total of 3,333,969 doses have been administered across the state.