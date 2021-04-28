Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,272 New Cases, 19 Additional Deaths, 46K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Wednesday reported 1,272 new cases of coronavirus and 19 additional deaths, along with more than 46,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 717,564 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 12,902, with another 410 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 34,823 new tests have been administered, 5,207 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.7 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate stayed at 4.6% on all tests from the day before and dipped slightly to 12.3% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 913 residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, a drop from the 955 hospitalized the day before, which was the state's highest level since mid-February after a weekslong upward trend since late March.

Currently, 8.5% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.7% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 46,420 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 33,641 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,114,426 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 1,798,858 individuals fully vaccinated, health officials say.