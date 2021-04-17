Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,263 New Cases, 5 Additional Deaths, 53K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Saturday reported 1,263 new cases of coronavirus and five additional deaths, along with more than 53,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 707,111 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Saturday lifted the death toll to 12,808, with another 408 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 48,905 new tests have been administered to state residents, bringing the statewide total to over 9.4 million during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate remained at 5.1% on all tests and rose to 13.9% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 861 residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, slightly more than the day before, still higher than the state's low point in early March.

Currently, 8.8% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.5% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 53,081 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, and 25,196 new individuals who were fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,699,872 doses of the vaccines have been administered, with 1,552,648 individuals fully vaccinated, health officials say.