Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,261 New Cases, 6 Additional Deaths, 57K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 1,261 new cases of coronavirus and six additional deaths, along with more than 57,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 726,600 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 12,966 with another 413 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 35,208 new tests have been administered, 6,262 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.9 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate rose slightly again from the day before to 5% on all tests and to 13.8% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 991 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, a slight dip from the day before, though continuing a trend marking the state's highest level of hospitalizations since mid-February.

Currently, 8.6% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 3.4% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 57,977 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 40,044 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,453,018 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 2,046,082 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.