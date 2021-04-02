Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,256 New COVID Cases, 20 Additional Deaths, 70K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Friday reported 1,256 new cases of coronavirus and 20 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 70,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 688,916 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new death lifts the state's death toll to 12,662 fatalities. Another 407 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 37,612 tests have been administered, with 5,674 of those on new individuals. A total of 8,975,412 tests have been performed on 3,267,629 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a rolling average 4% positivity rate on all tests and a 10.3% positivity rate on individuals tested.

Currently there are 697 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus. According to state data, 5.7% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.5% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

The state reported 70,466 combined first, second and single doses of the vaccine administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's number of vaccinations so far to 2,927,796, with a total of 1,197,229 people now fully vaccinated.