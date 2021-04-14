Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,233 New Cases, 20 Additional Deaths, 67K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Wednesday reported 1,233 new cases of coronavirus and 20 additional deaths, along with more than 67,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 701,971 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Wednesday lifted the death toll to 12,782, with another 405 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 29,850 new tests have been administered to state residents, bringing the statewide total to 9,293,614 during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate increased to 4.9% on all tests and rose to 13.2% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 881 residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, slightly less than the day before but still higher than the state's low point in early March.

Currently, 8.4% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.6% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 67,863 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said. That includes 29,303 second doses and 2,550 single-dose shots (before the state paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine based on federal regulators' recommendation) for a total of 31,848 new fully vaccinated individuals.

There were 36,010 first doses of the two-dose vaccines administered as well. A total of 3,519,666 doses of the vaccines have been administered, with 1,465,361 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.