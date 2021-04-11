Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,198 New COVID Cases, 10 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported nearly 1,200 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 10 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 1,198 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state over the last 24 hours, bringing the state to nearly 700,000 COVID cases since the pandemic began last year.

Sunday’s 10 additional fatalities bring the state to 12,743 as a result of the virus. An additional 405 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, 25,857 new tests were performed on 5,699 Indiana residents, according to state officials.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 4.8% positivity rate on all tests, continuing a recent upward trend in those figures. For individuals tested, the positivity rate also rose again to 12.4%, according to ISDH data.

Those upward trends can be seen in counties across the state, including in northwest Indiana. One of the areas hardest hit by the recent surge in cases is Jasper County, where officials are reporting 214 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days. The positivity rate in the county is at 11.24%, one of the highest in the state.

In Porter County, 147 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported, while in LaPorte County that number is at 191 new cases per 100,000, with a positivity rate of nearly 10% in that time.

Hospitalizations have also continued to rise after hitting a low point in late March, with 825 residents currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data. Those numbers are the highest reported in the state since late February.

Approximately 7.8% of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by COVID patients, with 2.5% of the state’s ventilators in use by those with COVID, according to state data.