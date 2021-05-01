Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,191 New Cases, 5 Additional Deaths Reported Saturday

Health officials in Indiana reported just under 1,200 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, along with five additional fatalities related to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 1,191 new positive cases have been reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the state to 721,577 cases of the virus since the pandemic began last spring.

The five additional deaths reported Saturday bring the state to 12,926 during the pandemic, with another 412 fatalities currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 31,958 tests were administered to 6,144 Indiana residents, bringing the state to just over 9.8 million tests conducted during the pandemic. The seven-day positivity rate on tests now stands at 4.4%, while the individual positivity rate is at 12.3%, according to ISDH data, and is continuing to decline after rising through much of March and into early April.

Elevated case numbers remain a concern in several Indiana counties, including LaPorte County, where 202 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported in the last week. The county’s positivity rate is declining, but is still considered high at 10.16%, according to officials.

In Lake County, the positivity rate is rising, currently at 6.71%, and 132 new cases per 100,000 residents are being reported at this time.

Hospitalizations in Indiana declined slightly on Saturday, dropping to 908, according to health officials. Approximately 8.6% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 2.6% of the state’s ventilators are being used by those patients.