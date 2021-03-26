Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,136 New COVID Cases, 20 Additional Deaths, 55K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Friday reported 1,136 new cases of coronavirus and 20 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 55,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 682,099 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new death lifts the state's death toll to 12,596 fatalities. Another 406 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 15,673 tests have been administered, with 2,273 of those on new individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a rolling average 3.4% positivity rate on all tests and a 9.1% positivity rate on individuals tested.

Currently there are 637 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus, an increase of 10 from the day before. About 5% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.7% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

The state reported 55,730 combined first, second and single doses of the vaccine administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's number of vaccinations so far to 2,604,473, with a total of 1,042,768 people fully vaccinated.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that significant changes are coming to the state’s mitigations, including turning a mask mandate into an advisory in April.

According to Holcomb, mask wearing will no longer be required by mandate beginning on April 6, when a host of other changes are also set to go into effect.