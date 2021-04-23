Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,124 New Cases, 5 Additional Deaths, 52K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Friday reported 1,124 new cases of coronavirus and five additional deaths, along with nearly 52,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 712,858 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Friday lifted the death toll to 12,848, with another 408 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Over the last 24 hours, 34,434 new tests have been administered, 5,664 on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.5 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate dipped slightly to 4.9% on all tests and 13.2% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 846 residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, two fewer than the day before but still higher than the state's low point in early March.

Currently, 8.5% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.8% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 51,907 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said. Of those, 20,430 were first doses, 31,462 were second doses and 15 were single doses, meaning 31,474 new individuals became fully vaccinated in the last day.

A total of 3,938,806 doses of the vaccines have been administered statewide since vaccinations began in December, officials say, with 1,685,255 people now fully vaccinated.