Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,072 New COVID Cases, 11 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana reported 1,072 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 11 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the 1,072 new cases of the virus bring the state to 722,646 since the pandemic began last spring.

Sunday’s 11 additional deaths bring the state to 12,937 as a result of the virus, with an additional 412 fatalities currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 27,109 new tests have been administered to 5,221 individuals in the state. Indiana is now nearing 10 million tests performed during the pandemic, with 9.846,031 tests administered so far.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 4.4% positivity rate on all tests performed, with 12.5% of individual residents returning positive test results in that time. Those numbers are up slightly from Saturday, according to ISDH data.

Some counties in Indiana are seeing increases in COVID cases and positivity rates, including LaPorte County. There, 202 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported in the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 10.16%, according to officials.

In nearby Porter County, 156 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported, with a 7.49% positivity rate in the last seven days.

After a brief increase, hospitalizations have trended downward the last two days in the state, with 863 patients currently hospitalized due to the virus in the state.