Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,041 New Cases, 7 Additional Deaths, 28K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Sunday reported 1,263 new cases of coronavirus and seven additional deaths, along with more than 28,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 708,067 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Sunday lifted the death toll to 12,815, with another 408 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 25,068 new tests have been administered to state residents, bringing the statewide total to over 9.4 million during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate rose to 5.2% on all tests and remained at 13.9% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 829 residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, slightly more than the day before, still higher than the state's low point in early March.

Currently, 9.2% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.7% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 28,194 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, and 14,563 new individuals who were fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,728,001 doses of the vaccines have been administered, with 1,567,159 individuals fully vaccinated, health officials say.