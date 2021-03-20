Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,962 New COVID Cases, 25 Deaths, 120K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Saturday reported 1,962 new coronavirus cases and 25 additional deaths, along with more than 120,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 1,962 new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported in the last day brought the state’s total to 1,220,432 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 25 new deaths lifted the state's death toll to 21,059 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 77,661 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 19,558,920 tests performed.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.6%, an increase from the day before, while the positivity rate for individuals tested remained at 2.8%.

As of Friday evening, 1,179 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 228 were in ICU beds and 103 were on ventilators.

A total of 120,426 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, IDPH said. The latest figures brought the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 98,165.

In all, Illinois has received 5,756,795 doses of the vaccine and of those, a total of 4,631,122 have been administered across the state.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will expand to all Illinois residents over the age of 16, except for those in the city of Chicago, beginning on April 12.