Coronavirus in Illinois: Nearly 20K New Cases, 64 Deaths Reported in Last Week

Illinois health officials reported 19,933 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths, marking a decrease in cases from a week prior, as 28 counties within the state remain at a "high" community level for COVID-19.

The previous week, Illinois reported 26,127 new cases and 70 deaths. The week before that, 24,297 new cases and 82 deaths were reported.

The latest numbers come as reformulated vaccines that target the latest omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, began across the state.

“Vaccines continue to be the most effective tools for preventing the most severe symptoms of COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “The new booster shots, now available, are the latest, most advanced tool to keep Illinois residents safe and protected. These new bivalent vaccines are designed to offer extra protection against the omicron variants which are now the dominant strain of the virus. Getting up to date is especially important for those who are most at risk of serious outcomes. We encourage everyone who is eligible to get up to date with these new boosters as soon as possible.”

In all, 3,716,318 cases of coronavirus have occurred in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring Illinois to 34,811 confirmed COVID fatalities.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 156 COVID cases per 100,000 Illinois residents, a drop from the 205 cases per 100,000 residents reported a week prior.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,314 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state, up from last week's 1,263 patients. Of the current patients, 163 are in ICU beds, and 48 on ventilators.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly vaccination average rose to 5,825 doses from 5,397 the previous week, per IDPH data.

More than 23 million vaccine doses have been given in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 69% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated against COVID, with more than 77% receiving at least one dose. About 54% are also boosted.

As of Friday, the following Illinois counties were at "high" community level were: Adams, Carroll, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Marion, Massac, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, Whiteside, and Williamson.

At the "high" level, the CDC recommends that all people in the area wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. For those who are immunocompromised, the CDC suggests avoiding "non-essential indoor activities" in public places.

According to CDC data, an additional 60 counties in Illinois are now rated at the "medium" community level.

In the counties at "medium" risk level, the CDC recommends the elderly and immunocompromised wear a mask in indoor public places and receive COVID vaccinations and booster shots, if eligible.