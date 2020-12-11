coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus in Illinois: Here's How to Check Hospital Bed Availability Near You

By Katy Smyser

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

If you need to go to the hospital -- for coronavirus or any other reason -- will there be room for you there right now?

The Illinois Department of Public Health issues daily reports on the number of hospital beds and intensive-care unit beds that are currently available in each of Illinois' eleven regions. The state begins to issue warnings when a region's supply of open beds drops below 20%.

coronavirus vaccine

6 Coronavirus Vaccine Myths ‘Debunked,' According to Health Experts

coronavirus

FDA Advisor Explains Why She Voted Against Recommending Pfizer's Covid Vaccine for Emergency Use

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health earlier this week, three out of four staffed hospital beds are currently in use statewide.

Track the hospital bed availability near you below:

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinoisHospital bedshospital beds in illinoishospital bed availability
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us