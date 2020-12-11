Coronavirus in Illinois: Here's How to Check Hospital Bed Availability Near You

If you need to go to the hospital -- for coronavirus or any other reason -- will there be room for you there right now?

The Illinois Department of Public Health issues daily reports on the number of hospital beds and intensive-care unit beds that are currently available in each of Illinois' eleven regions. The state begins to issue warnings when a region's supply of open beds drops below 20%.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health earlier this week, three out of four staffed hospital beds are currently in use statewide.

Track the hospital bed availability near you below: