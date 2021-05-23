Coronavirus in Illinois: 943 New COVID Cases, 24 Additional Deaths, 60K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 943 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 24 additional deaths and more than 60,000 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new case numbers bring the state to 1,375,508 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.

The 24 additional deaths reported Sunday bring the state to 22,623 fatalities related to the virus, with another 2,378 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVDI-19 fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, 49,200 coronavirus test samples have been returned to state laboratories, bringing the state to more than 24.2 million COVID tests administered during the pandemic.

State officials say that 60,746 new COVID vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s average number of daily vaccinations to 75,546 over the last week.

According to officials, more than five million Illinois residents are now fully vaccinated, representing approximately 39.79% of the state’s population.

In all, 10,904,411 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents, and the state still has more than 829,000 doses of the vaccine in its inventory.

There are currently 1,417 patients hospitalized in Illinois because of coronavirus. Of those patients, 343 are in intensive care unit beds, and 195 are on ventilators statewide.