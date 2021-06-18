Coronavirus in Illinois: 928 New COVID Cases, 65 Deaths, 211K Vaccinations During Week

Health officials in Illinois reported 928 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus since Monday, along with 65 additional deaths and more than 211,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,388,688 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 23,133 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 171,685 tests since Monday, bringing the total to more than 25 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests is now down to 0.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 0.8%.

Over the past five days, a total of 211,440 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to state residents. That brings the state’s average to 42,153 daily vaccination doses over the last seven days, according to IDPH data.

State officials say 53% of adult residents in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with nearly 70% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight, 492 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 123 are in intensive care units, and 69 are on ventilators.