Coronavirus in Illinois: 8K New Cases, 87 Deaths in Last Week as Cases Slightly Climb

Illinois health officials reported 8,426 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 87 additional deaths, marking a small increase in cases following weeks of decline, but a continued decline in deaths.

The previous week, the state reported 8,039 and 109 deaths. The week before that, 7,467 new cases and 123 deaths were reported.

In all, 3,069,650 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring the state to 33,394 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 501,236 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 57 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate on tests in the last week also rose slightly to 1.7%, an increase from the 1.4% reported last Friday. Meanwhile, the positivity rate on individuals tested climbed from to 1.%7, from 1.5% the previous week.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly vaccination average dropped to 8,386 doses, per IDPH data.

More than 21 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 68% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 76% receiving at least one dose. About 50% are also boosted.

As of midnight Thursday, 500 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 73 are in ICU beds, and 26 are on ventilators, both of which have decreased in the last seven days.