Coronavirus in Illinois: 891 New COVID Cases, 42 Deaths, 63K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 891 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 42 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 63,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,379,279 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,718, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 67,705 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 24.4 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 1.9% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days also dropped to 2.5%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 63,717 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 67,485 doses.

As of Wednesday, the state has administered over 11 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, with 66% of Illinois adults having received at least one dose and 49% fully vaccinated.

As of midnight, 1,316 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 339 are in ICU beds and 186 are currently on ventilators in the state.