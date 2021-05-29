coronavirus vaccine illinois

Coronavirus in Illinois: 802 New COVID Cases, 37 Deaths, 54K Vaccinations

The statewide positivity rate remained at 1.9% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days dropped to 2.3%

Illinois health officials reported 802 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 37 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 54,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,381,063 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,776, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 61,125 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 24.5 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate dropped to 1.8% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days also went down to 2.2%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 54,773 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 55,252 doses.

As of Friday, the state has administered over 11 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, with more than 66% of Illinois adults having received at least one dose and over 49% fully vaccinated.

As of midnight, 1,164 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 313 are in ICU beds and 164 are currently on ventilators in the state.

