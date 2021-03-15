Coronavirus in Illinois: 782 New Cases, 12 Deaths, Over 62K Vaccinations Reported

Health officials in Illinois confirmed 782 new cases of coronavirus and 12 additional deaths on Monday, with over 62,000 doses of the COVID vaccine administered to state residents in the last 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the latest new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported over the last day brought the state’s total to 1,210,113 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 12 new deaths brought the state to 20,955 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 39,145 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to over 19 million tests performed.

As of Sunday evening, 1,112 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 227 are currently in ICU beds, and 95 are on ventilators.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.2%, while the positivity rate for individuals tested is at 2.6%, which are record low numbers since the pandemic began in Illinois.

On Sunday, a total of 62,508 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, bringing the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 102,147, according to IDPH officials.

In all, Illinois has received 5,038,635 doses of the vaccine, and a total 4,102,810 have been administered in the state.