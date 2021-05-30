Coronavirus in Illinois: 602 New COVID Cases, 18 Deaths, 39K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois have recorded 602 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 18 additional deaths and more than 39,000 COVID vaccination doses administered.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 1,381,665 cases of coronavirus have now been reported in the state since the pandemic began last year.

In all, 22,794 deaths are now linked to coronavirus, with 2,391 fatalities currently listed as “probable” COVID-19 deaths, according to state officials.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 38,607 test specimens have been returned to state laboratories. Those new test results bring the state to nearly 24.6 million tests performed during the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate continued to decline on Sunday, dropping to just 1.7% on all tests and 2.1% on all individuals tested, according to officials.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials say 39,222 vaccine doses were administered, bringing the state’s rolling seven day average to 52,177 COVID vaccine doses administered per day.

In all, 5,259,327 residents are now fully vaccinated against the virus, making up 41.28% of the state’s population. A total of 11,269,551 doses of the vaccine have been administered since the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the treatment in December.

Those numbers come as the total number of hospitalizations due to COVID hit a new low in the state. According to officials, there are currently 1,078 patients hospitalized in Illinois, with 298 of those patients currently in intensive care unit beds. Of those patients, 163 are on ventilators.