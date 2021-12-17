Coronavirus in Illinois: 59,312 New Cases, 316 Deaths as Metrics Rise in Last Week

Illinois health officials reported 59,312 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 316 additional deaths and over 467,000 new vaccine doses administered.

The new cases and deaths mark a continued increase over the last several weeks.

In all, 1,944,056 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported over the past five days bring the state to 27,117 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 1,222,722 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 42 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests increased to 6.2% this week, officials said, up from 5.8% the week prior. The rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests rose from 4.3% to 4.9%.

Over the past five days, a total of 467,715 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. The latest figures brought the state’s average down to 66,816 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 18 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 63% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 70% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 3,783 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state, marking an increase of roughly 500 over the last week. Of those patients, 787 are in ICU beds, and 353 are on ventilators, both of which have also risen in the last seven days.