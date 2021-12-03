Coronavirus in Illinois: 42,559 New Cases, 182 Deaths, 380K Vaccinations Since Friday

Illinois health officials on Friday, Dec. 3 reported 42,559 new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 26, along with 182 additional deaths and over 380,710 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,835,076 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported over the past five days bring the state to 26,535 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 902,840 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 39.6 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests increased to 5.6% this week, officials said. The rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests also rose to 4.7%, up from 4% one week prior.

Over the past five days, a total of 380,710 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. The latest figures brought the state’s average to 54,387 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 17.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December. Nearly 61% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 69% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 2,048 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 534 are in ICU beds, and 221 are on ventilators.