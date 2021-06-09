Coronavirus in Illinois: 408 New COVID Cases, 23 Deaths, 50K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 408 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 23 additional deaths and more than 50,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,386,262 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. The 23 additional deaths reported Wednesday bring the state to 22,997 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 41,758 tests over the last 24 hours, bringing it to more than 24.9 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests is now down to just 1%, while the seven-day positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 1.3%.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 50,231 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to state residents. That brings the state’s average up to 45,852 daily vaccination doses over the last seven days, according to IDPH data.

State officials say more than 51% of adult residents in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 68% receiving at least one dose.

Hospitalizations continued to decline as of midnight, with just 797 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 209 are in intensive care units, and 109 are on ventilators.