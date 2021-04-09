Coronavirus in Illinois: 4,004 New COVID Cases, 21 Deaths, 164K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 4,004 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths in the last day, along with a record-breaking 164,000 vaccinations administered.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Friday's new cases brought the state to 1,273,200 since the pandemic began last year. The number of new cases has continued to rise in recent weeks in the state, with some officials fearing that a new surge could be taking place even as vaccinations continue to rise.

Friday's 21 additional deaths brought the state to 21,476 confirmed COVID fatalities during the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 101,737 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 21 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity remained the same Friday, with 4.2% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days also stayed at 4.8%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 164,462 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. Thursday's vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 118,336 doses.

As of Friday, the state has administered nearly 6.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 8,841,285 doses.

As of midnight, 1,808 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers very gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 369 are in ICU beds and 163 are currently on ventilators in the state.