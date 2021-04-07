Coronavirus in Illinois: 3,790 New COVID Cases, 28 Deaths, 139K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 3,790 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with 28 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday's new cases brought the state to 1,265,457 since the pandemic began last year. The number of new cases has continued to rise in recent weeks in the state, with some officials fearing that a new surge could be taking place even as vaccinations continue to rise.

Wednesday's 28 additional deaths brought the state to 21,423 confirmed COVID fatalities during the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 80,628 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 20.8 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate rose Wednesday, with 4.1% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days also rose to 4.6%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 139,724 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. Tuesday's vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 107,302 doses.

As of Wednesday, the state has administered nearly 6.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 8,423,845 doses.

As of midnight, 1,710 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers very gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 353 are in ICU beds and 142 are currently on ventilators in the state.