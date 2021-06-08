Coronavirus in Illinois: 365 New COVID Cases, 11 Deaths, 44K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 365 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 11 additional deaths and more than 44,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,385,854 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. The 11 additional deaths reported Tuesday bring the state to 22,974 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 36,408 tests over the last 24 hours, bringing it to more than 24.9 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests is now down to just 1.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 1.3%.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 44,174 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to state residents. That brings the state’s average up to 42,852 daily vaccination doses over the last seven days, according to IDPH data.

State officials say more than 51% of adult residents in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 68% receiving at least one dose.

Hospitalizations continued to decline as of midnight, with just 791 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 226 are in intensive care units, and 117 are on ventilators.