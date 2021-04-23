Coronavirus in Illinois: 3,369 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths, 136K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 3,369 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths in the last day, along with over 136,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Friday bring the state total to of 1,316,091 cases since the pandemic began. The 22 additional deaths rose the total death toll to 21,777, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the last 24 hours, 104,795 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 22 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity dropped Friday, with 3.6% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven also dropped to 4.3%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 136,525 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, which brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 118,741 doses.

As of Friday, the state has administered over 8.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 10,802,075 doses.

As of midnight, 2,112 patients were hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 506 are in ICU beds and 230 are currently on ventilators in the state.