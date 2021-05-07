coronavirus vaccine illinois

Coronavirus in Illinois: 3,321 New COVID Cases, 36 Deaths, 73K Vaccinations

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Illinois health officials reported 3,321 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 36 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 73,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Friday bring the state total to 1,351,497 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,171, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

In the last 24 hours, 101,005 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 23 million now conducted during the pandemic.

Local

top baby names 16 mins ago

These Were the Top Baby Names in 2020, Study Shows

dykota morgan 1 hour ago

Parents Advocate for COVID Vaccine, Vigilance With Health Protocols After Teen's Death

The statewide positivity rate rose to 3.1% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days dropped at 3.7%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 73,526 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 65,750 doses.

As of Thursday, the state has administered over 9.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.

As of midnight, 1,977 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 464 are in ICU beds and 239 are currently on ventilators in the state.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccine illinoiscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus cases Illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us