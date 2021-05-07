Coronavirus in Illinois: 3,321 New COVID Cases, 36 Deaths, 73K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 3,321 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 36 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 73,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Friday bring the state total to 1,351,497 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,171, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 101,005 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 23 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate rose to 3.1% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days dropped at 3.7%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 73,526 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 65,750 doses.

As of Thursday, the state has administered over 9.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.

As of midnight, 1,977 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 464 are in ICU beds and 239 are currently on ventilators in the state.