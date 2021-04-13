Coronavirus in Illinois: 3,193 New COVID Cases, 17 Deaths, 100K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 3,193 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 100,000 vaccinations administered.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tuesday's new cases brought the state to 1,285,398 since the pandemic began last year. The number of new cases has continued to rise over recent weeks in Illinois, with some officials fearing that a new surge could be taking place.

Tuesday's 17 additional deaths brought the state to 21,540 confirmed COVID fatalities during the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 58,248 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 21.2 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity dropped slightly on Tuesday, with 4.3% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days rose to 5%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 64,772 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. Monday's vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 132,979 doses.

As of Tuesday, the state has administered over 7.3 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 9,343,775 doses.

As of midnight, 2,028 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 466 are in ICU beds and 186 are currently on ventilators in the state.