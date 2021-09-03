Coronavirus in Illinois: 30,319 New COVID Cases, 178 Deaths, 185K Vaccinations in the Past Week

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 30,319 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 178 additional deaths and over 185,000 new vaccine doses administered as the state continues to see a surge fueled by the delta variant.

In all, 1,538,324 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 24,067 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 609,585 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 29.1 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests dropped to 5% from 5.7% last week, which was up from 6.1% the week before, officials said. The rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests rose to 5.4% from 5.2% the week before, which was down slightly from 5.3% two weeks prior.

Over the past seven days, a total of 185,014 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents - up from around 168,000 the week before and 235,000 two weeks prior. The latest figures brought the state’s average up to 26,431 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 14 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December. More than 61% of adult residents in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 78% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 2,286 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 551 are in ICU beds, and 302 are on ventilators. All metrics are a reported increase since last Friday.