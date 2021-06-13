Coronavirus in Illinois: 298 New COVID Cases, 11 Deaths, More Than 38K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported just under 300 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 11 additional deaths and more than 38,000 new COVID vaccine doses administered.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 298 new cases of the virus were reported on Sunday. Those new cases bring the state to 1,387,595 cases of COVID since the pandemic bean.

The 11 additional deaths Sunday bring the state to 23,061 fatalities during the pandemic, with another 2,420 deaths currently listed as “probable” COVID-19 related fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, state officials have received 35,598 test samples from state laboratories, officials said. The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests is now below 1%, dropping to 0.9%. The positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 1.2%.

In the last day, 38,593 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state, according to officials. That total brings the state’s average number of vaccinations down slightly, with 41,593 doses administered per day over the last week.

In all, 11,924,966 doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide. 55% of Illinois residents 18 and older are now fully vaccinated, with 63% having received at least one dose.

Among children age 12 to 17, 51.8% are fully vaccinated, officials say.

Hospitalizations have continued to decline in the state, with 625 individuals currently hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 185 are in intensive care unit beds, while 93 are on ventilators.