Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,942 New COVID Cases, 16 Deaths, 131K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois have reported 2,942 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 16 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new confirmed and probable cases reported Sunday bring the state to 1,279,772 cases in the pandemic began.

The 16 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 bring the state to 21,505 fatalities during the pandemic, according to IDPH data.

Over the last 24 hours, a total of 69,600 test specimens were turned in to state laboratories, bringing the state to nearly 21.2 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate on tests continued to rise Sunday, now increasing to 4.2%. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for individuals tested for the virus is now at nearly 5%, rising to 4.9% on Sunday.

According to health officials, 131,285 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered on Saturday, bringing the state to 7,178,611 doses administered. The seven-day average of COVID-19 vaccines is now at 126,827 doses, state officials said.

Officials say that 2,853,730 state residents, or 22.4% of the state’s population, is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of midnight, 1,834 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID, the highest number recorded since Feb. 11. ICU bed usage is also up, with 409 patients currently in intensive care unit beds. Of those, 176 are on ventilators as of midnight, health officials said.