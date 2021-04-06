Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,931 New COVID Cases, 13 Deaths, 95K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 2,931 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with 13 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tuesday's new cases brought the state to 1,261,667 since the pandemic began last year. The number of new cases has continued to rise in recent weeks in the state, with some officials fearing that a new surge could be taking place even as vaccinations continue to rise.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Tuesday's 13 additional deaths brought the state to 21,395 confirmed COVID fatalities during the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 51,625 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 20.7 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate rose Tuesday, with 3.9% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days, however, remained the same at 4.5%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 95,188 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. Monday's vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 106,976 doses.

As of Tuesday, the state has administered nearly 6.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 8,061,075 doses.

As of midnight, 1,648 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers very gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 357 are in ICU beds and 143 are currently on ventilators in the state.