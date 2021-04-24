coronavirus vaccine illinois

Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,907 New COVID Cases, 25 Deaths, 125K Vaccinations

Both the statewide positivity rate all tests returning positive results and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven dropped Friday

Illinois health officials reported 2,907 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 25 additional deaths in the last day, along with over 125,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Saturday bring the state total to of 1,318,998 cases since the pandemic began. The 25 additional deaths rose the total death toll to 21,802, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 94,766 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 22 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity dropped Saturday, with 3.5% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven also dropped to 4.1%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 125,524 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, which brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 113,814 doses.

As of Saturday, the state has administered over 8.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 10,893,875 doses.

As of midnight, 2,048 patients were hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 462 are in ICU beds and 234 are currently on ventilators in the state.

