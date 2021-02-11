Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,838 New Cases, 102 Deaths, 69K Vaccinations Reported Thursday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 2,838 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, with 102 additional deaths attributed to the virus and over 69,000 doses of the vaccine administered the day before.

According to the latest IDPH data, 2,838 confirmed and probable cases have been reported over the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the statewide total to 1,155,833 since the pandemic began.

Health officials noted that approximately 80 cases previously reported in McLean County have been removed in totals due to false positives. IDPH said officials are currently reviewing the situation.

The 102 additional deaths bring the state to 19,841 deaths during the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, state laboratories have reported 96,525 new specimens for testing. The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate for all COVID tests stayed at 3.3%, the same from the day before, while the positivity rate on individuals dropped to 3.9%.

There are currently 1,954 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Illinois, with 448 of those patients in intensive care units and 227 patients currently on ventilators.

According to IDPH data, a total of 1,929,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois and Chicago, with another 456,100 doses allocated to the federal government’s program to aid long-term care facilities in vaccinating staff and patients. That brings the total number of doses sent to Illinois to 2,385,950.

Wednesday saw 69,029 doses administered, IDPH said, noting that the state has administered 1,549,108 total doses of the vaccine, including 226,974 at long-term care facilities.