Coronavirus in Illinois: 28,280 New Cases, 150 Deaths, 434K Vaccinations in Past Week

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 28,280 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 150 additional deaths and over 434,995 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,763,866 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 26,227 confirmed COVID fatalities.

New cases of COVID increased 25% from a week prior, according to the latest data from IDPH. The number of deaths increased from last week, as well.

The state has administered 879,278 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 37.8 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests increased to 3.2% last week, officials said. The rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests also rose to 3.8%, up from 3% one week prior.

Over the past seven days, a total of 434,995 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. The latest figures brought the state’s average to 62,142 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 16.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December. Nearly 61% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 67% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,759 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 350 are in ICU beds, and 152 are on ventilators.