Coronavirus in Illinois: 27K New Cases, 82 Deaths in Last Week With 20 Counties at High Level

Illinois health officials reported 27,094 new coronavirus cases over the past week, along with 82 additional deaths, marking slight declines in cases from seven days prior as 20 counties across the state remain at a "high" community level of COVID-19.

The previous week, the state reported 27,112 new cases, 68 deaths and 25 counties at "high" community level.

The week before that, the state reported 34,001 new cases and 73 deaths were reported.

In all 3,407,189 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring the state to 34,076 confirmed COVID fatalities.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 213 COVID cases per 100,000 Illinois residents.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,099 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 114 are in ICU beds, and 32 on ventilators.

According to the CDC, 20 Illinois counties are now rated at "high" community level for COVID-19, an area that includes some of the counties around the Chicago metropolitan area.

An additional 47 counties throughout the state are now rated at "medium community level.

“With 67 counties at the Medium or High Community Level across Illinois, more than half of the counties in the state remain at an elevated level for community risk,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars.

“Everyone should be aware that they can play a part in limiting the spread of the virus," Tokars continued.

"We should all make sure we are up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters. Parents of small children should take advantage of the newly authorized vaccines for children as young as 6 months. In areas with elevated community levels, we are all wise to put on our masks in indoor public spaces and avoid indoor crowded spaces as much as possible.”

The counties listed at "high" community Level are Cook, DuPage and Lake in northeastern Illinois; Adams, Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Fulton, Knox, Macon, Marshall, Montgomery, Peoria, Pike and Tazewell in central Illinois; and Johnson, Marion, Massac, Washington and Wayne in southern Illinois.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly vaccination average dropped to 8,727 doses, per IDPH data. Since last Friday, 61,088 doses were administered across the state.

More than 22 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 69% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID, with more than 76% receiving at least one dose. About 53% are also boosted.

At the high level, the CDC recommends that all people in the area wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. Those who are immunocompromised, the CDC suggests avoiding "non-essential indoor activities" in public places.

In the counties at medium risk level, the CDC recommends the elderly and immunocompromised wear a mask in indoor public places and receive COVID vaccinations and booster shots, if eligible.