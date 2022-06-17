Coronavirus in Illinois: 27K New Cases, 68 Deaths in Last Week With 25 Counties at High Level

Illinois health officials reported 27,112 new coronavirus cases over the past week, along with 68 additional deaths, marking slight declines in cases from seven days prior as 25 counties across the state remain at a "high" community level of COVID-19.

The previous week, the state reported 34,001 new cases and 73 deaths. The week before that, the state reported 32,605 new cases and 47 deaths were reported.

In all, 3,380,095 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring the state to 33,994 confirmed COVID fatalities.

After a 10% uptick in cases, IDPH warned residents to practice caution when gathering for Juneteenth and Father's Day celebrations this weekend.

“With 64 counties at the Medium or High Community Level across Illinois in the wake of Memorial Day, this should serve as a warning to all of us as we are making plans to celebrate Father’s Day and Juneteenth this coming weekend,” said IDPH acting Director Amaal Tokars. “We urge everyone to keep the safety of their loved ones in mind, especially older family members and those who are vulnerable to severe outcomes."

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 213 COVID cases per 100,000 Illinois residents.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,162 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 131 are in ICU beds, and 33 on ventilators.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly vaccination average dropped to 9,891 doses, per IDPH data. Since last Friday, 69,235 doses were administered across the state.

More than 22 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 69% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID, with more than 76% receiving at least one dose. About 53% are also boosted.

As of Friday, the following 25 Illinois counties were at high community level risk for COVID: Boone, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Kankakee, Kendall, Lee, Ogle, Will, Winnebago, Brown, Cass, Christian, Fulton, Logan, Marshall, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Peoria, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Tazewell, Woodford and Massac.

At the high level, the CDC recommends that all people in the area wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. Those who are immunocompromised, the CDC suggests avoiding "non-essential indoor activities" in public places.

According to CDC data, an additional 64 counties in Illinois are now rated at the medium community level, including Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake.

In the counties at medium risk level, the CDC recommends the elderly and immunocompromised wear a mask in indoor public places and receive COVID vaccinations and booster shots, if eligible.