Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,765 New COVID Cases, 28 Deaths, 140K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 2,765 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 28 additional deaths in the last day, along with over 140,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Wednesday bring the state total to of 1,309,552 cases since the pandemic began. The 28 additional deaths rose the total death toll to 21,722, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 81,133 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 21.9 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity remained the same Wednesday, with 3.8% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days dipped to 4.4%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 140,712 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, which brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 122,842 doses.

As of Wednesday, the state has administered over 8.3 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 10,358,875 doses.

As of midnight, 2,191 patients were hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 521 are in ICU beds and 237 are currently on ventilators in the state.