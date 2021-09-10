Coronavirus in Illinois: 26,062 New COVID Cases, 197 Deaths, 143K Vaccinations in the Past Week

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 26,062 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 197 additional deaths and over 143,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,564,386 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 24,261 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 578,943 tests since last Friday, officials said, bringing the total to more than 29.7 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests dropped to 4.5% from 5% last week, which was up from 5.7% the week before, officials said. The rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests also dropped to 5.1% from 5.4% the week before.

Over the past seven days, a total of 143,596 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents - down from around 185,000 the week before. The latest figures brought the state’s average down to 20,514 daily vaccination doses over the last week, per IDPH data.

More than 14.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December. More than 62% of adult residents in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 79% receiving at least one dose.

As of midnight Thursday, 2,346 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 549 are in ICU beds, and 311 are on ventilators.