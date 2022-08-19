Coronavirus in Illinois: 25K New Cases, 56 Deaths Reported in Last Week

Illinois health officials reported 25,084 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 56 additional deaths, marking a slight decline in cases from a week prior, as 42 counties within the state remain at a "high" community level for COVID-19.

The previous week, Illinois reported 26,462 new cases and 123 deaths. The week before that, 30,762 new cases and 59 deaths were reported.

In all, 3,645,961 cases of coronavirus have occurred in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring Illinois to 34,595 confirmed COVID fatalities.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 197 COVID cases per 100,000 Illinois residents, a decrease of 256 cases per 100,000 residents a week prior.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,434 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state, an uptick from last week's 1,227 patients. Of the current patients, 152 are in ICU beds, and 56 on ventilators.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly vaccination average dropped to 8,023 doses, per IDPH data. Since last Friday, 56,163 doses were administered across the state.

More than 23 million vaccine doses have been given in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 69% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated against COVID, with more than 77% receiving at least one dose. About 52% are also boosted.

As of Friday, the following 19 Illinois counties were at "high" community level risk for COVID: Adams, Alexander, Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, Edwards, Ford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Henderson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lawrence, Lee, Macoupin, Mason, Massac, Montgomery, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Pope, Pulaski, Richland, Saline, Stephenson, Wabash, Wayne, Whiteside, Williamson and Winnebago.

At the "high" level, the CDC recommends that all people in the area wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. For those who are immunocompromised, the CDC suggests avoiding "non-essential indoor activities" in public places.

According to CDC data, an additional 39 counties in Illinois are now rated at the "medium" community level.

In the counties at "medium" risk level, the CDC recommends the elderly and immunocompromised wear a mask in indoor public places and receive COVID vaccinations and booster shots, if eligible.